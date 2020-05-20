Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: May 20, 2020 @ 6:49 pm
William Robert Floyd Jr., 59 of Scottsboro, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020.
Funeral arrangements, at this time, are incomplete and will be announced later by W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!