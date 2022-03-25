Patsy Duane Rescenete, 79 of Scottsboro, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022.
He was born in Pennsylvania and moved to Scottsboro with Halstead Mitchell in 1972.
A private service will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Cedar Hill Cemetery with Judge Ralph Grider and Rev. Micaiah Tanck officiating.
Mr. Rescenete is survived by his wife, Audrey Rescenete; son, Kirk Rescenete; granddaughter, Emily Rescenete; great grandchildren, Dayton, Mason and Maely Travis; brother, Nick Rescenete; sister, Katie Kovack, both of Pennsylvania and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.