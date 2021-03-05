Ann Maxie Everett, 81, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at her home in Scottsboro.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Mountain View Memory Gardens.
Ann was born on Dec. 4, 1939 in Harlan County, Kentucky, and her childhood roots were tied to the Kentucky coal mining area. She received a strong ethic from her parents, Chester and Marie Maxie, who impressed upon their three daughters the importance of education.
Ann graduated from Bell County High School in 1957 and attended the following colleges: Georgetown, Moorehead, University of Kentucky and Lincoln Memorial University. She received a master’s degree from Auburn University.
Ann was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and a dedicated educator. She established the theatre at Northeast Alabama Community College, which influenced the lives of countless people in the community.
She was a member of Randall’s Chapel United Methodist Church and was involved in numerous other community organizations.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Horace McWhorter Everett Jr. She is survived by daughter, Kimberly Jo Everett (Kip Cole); son, Alan (Julia) Everett; older sister, Rosemary Weddington and twin sister, Joan (Jay) Johnston.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Northeast Alabama Community College Foundation.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.