Sandra Ledwell Fairbanks, 73 of Scottsboro, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at later date.
Mrs. Fairbanks is survived by her children, Donna (David) Pierce of Lewisburg, Tennessee, Leslie (Liz) Powell of Woodville and Brandon (Ashley) Parsons of Scottsboro; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; sisters, June (David) Ledwell Wood and Cathy Ledwell Howell and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Pete Fairbanks; mother, Geneva Gold; father, Harold Ledwell; sisters, Elizabeth L. Carter, Jean L. Mount and Vanessa Chaffin and brother, Doyle Ledwell.
