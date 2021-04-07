Rickey “Crocket” Long, 71 of Fackler, passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Rannie Childress officiating. Burial followed at Section Memorial Cemetery.
Mr. Long is survived by his son, Sam (Amy) Long; daughters, Wendy Long and Dacia Long; grandchildren, Slade Long, Hayden Harbin, Kaylee Harbin, Samantha Long and Everett Loveless; great grandchild, Phoenix Johnson; brother, Eddie (Anna) Long; sister, Barbara (Bob0 McGuffey and many other friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Monica Long and parents, Sam and Polly Long.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.