Heather LeAnn Mabe, 35, of Stevenson, passed away on Saturday, Aug.12, 2023 at Highlands Medical Center in Scottsboro.
Heather is survived by her husband, Russell Mabe, of 14 years; children, Mattie Mabe, Miley Mabe and Matthew Mabe, father, Greg Williams, mother, Janice (Curtis) Winters; grandmother, Wanda Williams.
She is preceded in death by her grandfather, David Williams, uncle, David Smith, grandfather, August Wayne Cunningham and grandmother, Mary Louise Little.
Heather graduated from North Jackson High School in 2006 and was a graduate of Northeast Alabama Community College in 2019.
Visitation was held on Monday, Aug.14, 2023 at Rudder Funeral Home in Bridgeport. Funeral Services were held on Tuesday, Aug.15, 2023 at South Pittsburg Church of Christ with Eddie Birdwell officiating. Burial followed at Sequatchie Valley Memorial Gardens in Jasper, Tennessee.