Eloise Gist Broome, 92 of Scottsboro, passed away on June 9, 2021.
Visitation will be on Saturday, June 12, from 12-2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with funeral services at 2 p.m. with First Baptist Church Pastor Shandy Dill officiating. Interment will be immediately following the service at Pine Haven Memorial Gardens.
Eloise was a loving wife, mother, daughter, family member, teacher and friend.
She was preceded in death by two husbands, Jack Owen Broome of Scottsboro and Dallas Yeager of Huntsville; parents, Roy D. Gist and Ola Jacobs Gist; son-in-law, Billy Jack Holder; siblings, Leroy Gist, Opal Gist Chandler and Lois Jean Gist Foster; niece, Karen Foster Weaver and nephews, Edward Chandler and Michael Foster.
She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Holder; step granddaughters, Jacque Holder and Jennifer Holder Fields (Jason); their children, Katharine Holder, Jackson Fields and Jacob Fields; stepchildren, Sam Yeager, Tim Yeager, Mark Yeager and June Yeager Martin and many beloved extended family members.
Eloise was a respected business education teacher at Scottsboro High School for many years. She was admired and loved by her high school students and all who knew her for her kind, gentle guidance and accepting nature.
She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Scottsboro. Members of the church provided much appreciated comfort and support during her illness. Special remembrance is also given to Brookdale Assisted Living of Huntsville, Highlands Health and Rehab and Heartlite Hospice of Scottsboro for their nurturing support and services.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the activities department of Highlands Health and Rehab of Scottsboro for use in the many special programs they provide for their residents.
