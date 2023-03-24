Ms. Paulette Gann White, 69, of Section, Alabama passed away on March 18, 2023 after a prolonged illness. Paulette was born on Christmas Day, December 25, 1953 to Thomas Gann and Mary Alice Thomas in Hammond, Indiana. She graduated from Lake Central High School and attended college at Indiana State University. Paulette loved her family and her dogs. She loved to read (especially science fiction), paint, entertain friends, and write poetry. She filled the lives of those she touched with magic and creativity. She loved everyone she met. In one poem, Paulette wrote so wisely,”…Love is the only true dwelling place.”
She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Robert A. Owens. She is survived by a sister, Nancy Bonitz of Section, Al, nieces, Alyson Owens, Jessica (Price) Lawrence, Hope Bonitz, and Faith Bonitz, and nephews, Joseph Owens and Jeffrey Owens.