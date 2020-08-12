Doyle Gene Fairbanks, 68, passed away on Aug. 2, 2020.
Funeral services were held on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at Corner Stone Funeral Chapel with Tommy Hurst officiating. Burial followed at New Cannon Cemetery.
Mr. Fairbanks worked as a supervisor at Shaw Industries in Stevenson for over 30 years and was a member of Dutton Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Glenda Bradford Fairbanks; daughter, Brandi Chisenall (Keith); son, Cain Fairbanks; grandchildren, Jackson Fleming and Nathan Tidmore and brother, Dwight Fairbanks.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hafford Monroe and Lillian Forestine Roberts Fairbanks; son, Zachariah and brother, Roland Fairbanks.