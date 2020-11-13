Doris Miles Lusk, 82 of Scottsboro, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens with Scott Lusk officiating.
Mrs. Lusk is survived by her daughters, Kathryn Haynes, Jeannie Lusk and Amanda Lusk; son, Eddie Lusk; grandchildren, Jake Haynes, Cody Haynes, Tony Lester, Adam Lester, Scott Lusk and Eric (Spring) Lusk; nine great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Betty Miles and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John B. Lusk; parents, Robert and Ellen Lusk and several brothers and sisters.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.