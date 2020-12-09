George William Lusk, 79 of Scottsboro, passed away on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at Highlands Health and Rehab in Scottsboro.
George is survived by his brothers, Roland Brooks (Joanie) Lusk, Terry (Bonnie) Lusk and Robin Lusk; sisters, Beulah Jones, Margaret Bohannon, Sandra Reardon and Sherry (David) Harless and several nieces and nephews and other family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George William Sr. and Ada Mae Lusk and siblings, Stevie Lusk, Rosemary Griggs, Yvonne Hodges, Juanita Lusk and Mildred Poe.
Graveside services were held on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 at Pace Cemetery with James Jeffery officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudderfuneralhomes.com.