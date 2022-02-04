James Alvin “Al” Butler Jr., born June 25, 1955 to James Alvin Butler Sr. and Inez Grimes Butler, in Fort Payne, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 in Huntsville Hospital.
He was a 1973 graduate of Scottsboro High School. He loved a good story and kept his many friends entertained. His greatest joy came from working outside and getting his hands in the dirt. He made even the dullest day an adventure.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with a visitation beginning at 1 p.m.
He is survived by his children, James Alvin Butler III “Trey” (Shanna) and Maggie Butler Akridge (Andrew); grandchildren, Ophelia Butler, Lola Akridge, Mary Katherine Akridge and Andie Akridge; brothers, Steve Butler (Lisa) and Charles Butler (Jamie); sisters, Belinda Butler and Tracy Wallingsford (Tony); three nieces and three nephews; a host of friends and a special friend, who was like a son, Andrew Parvin.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Little Free Library (littlefreelibrary.org/donate.) in his memory to share his love of books with others.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.