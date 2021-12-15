Denelda Rae Hopper, 63 of Scottsboro, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at her home.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Gunter Mountain Memory Gardens in Swearengin.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the charity of your choice.
Mrs. Hopper is survived by her sons, Peter Hopper and Paul Hopper; sister, Jetta Shadden (Derrell); brothers, James Atchley (Gayla) and Mark Atchley (Christa) and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Hopper and parents, James and Rachel “Betty” Atchley.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.