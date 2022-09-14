Jason Daniel Gifford, 40 of Scottsboro, passed away Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. David Moorman officiating.
Mr. Gifford is survived by his daughters, Jayce Renee Gifford and Madeline Anabelle Gifford; mother, Shelia Childress Bradford (James William Bradford); father, Benny Joe Gifford; sister, Devin Nicole Bradford; niece, Audrey Nicole Bradford and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ray Bryant Childress and Rachel Virginia Childress and Bobby and Boggess Gifford.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of JASON GIFFORD as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.