Billy Gene Mount, 79 of Scottsboro, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2021, with family by his side.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Quineth Ward officiating. Burial followed at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Mount is survived by his daughter, Karen Mount; sons, Sherwood Mount (Lana), Daegan Phillips (Kellie) and Cody Rooks; stepdaughter, Debbie Ayers; brothers, Dean Mount and James Mount; grandchildren, Kammi Doss, Ryan Wilson, Darrion Williams, Matt Mount, Brooke Mount, Jason Mount, Gerald Mount, Lexi Hooper, Riley Rooks and Braxton Phillips step grandchildren, Mandy Williams and Duran Anderson and numerous great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Amy Mount; son, Lee Mount; parents, Jesse (Dude) and Ethel Mount and brothers, Buford Mount, Paul Mount and J.C. Mount.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.