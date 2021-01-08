Phillip Glen Precise, 67 of Vine Grove, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Precise was retired from the United States Army and a veteran of the Gulf War.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kim Precise of Vine Grove; son, John Precise of Virginia; two grandchildren, Joshua and Jacob; brother, Thomas Precise (Renea) of Alabama; sister, Joan Cassels (Ernie) of Alabama; niece, Brandie Tucker (Nick) of Alabama; nephews, Chris Precise and Daniel Precise (Kim) of Alabama; great niece and nephews, Collin Chisenall, Addison Tucker and Jaxson Tucker and a host of extended family and friends
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Precise and Bessie Jeffery Ferguson.
He will be missed by so many, but his memory will live on in all of us who loved and cherished him.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at 10 a.m., at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff, Kentucky.