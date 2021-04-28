Clara Rese Dodson, 81 of Skyline, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
She was a member of Central Baptist Church of Skyline for 25 years. She was born on Grant Mountain to Lonnie and Britie Hasting McCullough.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Lockard officiating. Burial will follow at New Prospect Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, from 5-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Horace Dodson of Skyline; sister, Edna Clemons of Huntsivlle; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John Raymond and Lola Dodson of Paint Rock; her puppy, Betty Lou; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, friends and caregivers, Alta Edwards of Paint Rock and Patricia Rice of Scottsboro.
She was preceded in death by her father, Lonnie McCullough; mother, Bertie Hasting McCullough; sister, Essie McCullough Edgar; brother, James McCullough; brothers-in-law, George (Glenda) Dodson, Howard (Lois) Dodson, Bob Clemons and Raymond Dodson and sister-in-law, Elian (Andrew) Marsh.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.