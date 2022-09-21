Shelby Duncan, of Woodville, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. We were blessed with 71 years with her on this Earth.

She leaves behind her husband of 55 years, Luther Duncan; sons, Leslie and Randy Duncan; grandchildren, Nikki (Johnny) Lowery, Hannah Duncan, Luke (Tori) Duncan, Zach (Tiffany) Duncan and Hunter Duncan and her biggest joy, her great grandchildren, Waylon Lowery, Emmitt Lowery, Travis Duncan, Madelyn Duncan and Wyatt Duncan.

