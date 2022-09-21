Shelby Duncan, of Woodville, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. We were blessed with 71 years with her on this Earth.
She leaves behind her husband of 55 years, Luther Duncan; sons, Leslie and Randy Duncan; grandchildren, Nikki (Johnny) Lowery, Hannah Duncan, Luke (Tori) Duncan, Zach (Tiffany) Duncan and Hunter Duncan and her biggest joy, her great grandchildren, Waylon Lowery, Emmitt Lowery, Travis Duncan, Madelyn Duncan and Wyatt Duncan.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Vera Mae Moon; father, Isham Moon; sister, Mary Katherine Moon; mother-in-law, Ruth Duncan and father-in-law, Lewis Duncan.
Shelby was a longtime member of Woodville Church of God. She took joy in helping the church in any way possible, be it a bake sale, benefit singing or taking a sick church member a plate of food. She enjoyed telling the world about Jesus and of the home that she had waiting for her.
She was dedicated to her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She would go above and beyond to make sure her family was taken care of.
Shelby will be greatly missed by her family, friends and loved ones. We take comfort in knowing that she is rejoicing in Heaven.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at 1 p.m., at the funeral home with Anthony Payton officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery.
The family will accept flowers or donations may be made to the Woodville Baptist Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of SHELBY DUNCAN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.