Donald Frank Thomas, 73 of Scottsboro, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Donald was born Nov. 17, 1949 to Frank and Mary Grace Thomas.
Funeral services were held Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at Haigwood Baptist Church with David Wilborn and Thomas Cornelius officiating. Burial followed at Haigwood Cemetery.
Donald is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Elaine Thomas; daughters, Sherry Miller (Chris) of Scottsboro and Terri Monroe (Anthony) of Pisgah; grandchildren, Taylor Miller (Kristen), Bentley Miller (Cody) and Adalynn Monroe; great grandson, Ryder Shankles; brother, Rodney Thomas; nephew, Keith Evans (Connie); several nieces and nephews and family and friends.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary Grace Thomas and sisters, Lois Cutbirth, Lynn Thomas and Faye Thomas Kennedy.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
