Frances Forrestine Smith, 81 of Section, passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Cremation services entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Updated: May 27, 2021 @ 9:08 pm
