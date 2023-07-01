Mr. Timothy Randolph Lease, 72, of Scottsboro passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at his residence.
He attended Shipps Baptist in Gurley. After, graduating High School he managed Zale’s Jewelry Store in Albuquerque New Mexico. He owned and operated his own security systems company since 1980. After he retired, he had his own vending company Top Dog. After he moved from Albuquerque, New Mexico he worked for Domino’s Pizza.
Mr. Lease raised and showed miniature horses.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jacque Lease; son Timothy R. “Randy” Lease II (Vicki Lieber); sister, Marsha Ann Atchley (Buddy); brothers, Edwin E. “Butch” Lease (Cathy) and Thomas G. Lease (Sondra); grandchildren, Caitlin A. Lease, Chase A. Lease and Karlee B. Dearholt. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin, and Norma Jean Lease; son, Troy E. Lease; daughter, Jayme L. Lease and brother, Richard F. Lease.
Services will be held at later date.