Richard Allen Littles, 63 of Scottsboro, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at 2:30 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Joe David Moore and Rev. Perry Wright officiating. Burial will follow at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Littles is survived by his wife, Jackie Littles; daughter, Amanda (Danny) Smith; sons, Colton (Taylor) Littles, Joseph (Sandy) Mason and Kevin Littles; six grandchildren; one great grandchild; sisters, Cindy (Kevin) Cox, Paula (Ricky) Brown and Debbie (Sam) Hasty; brothers, Joey (Sharon) Littles and Robert (Cornelius) Littles and special friend, Phalcon Ward.

Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.

