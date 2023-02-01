Barry Andrew Chandler, 60 of Scottsboro, passed away Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 following a lengthy illness.
Barry was a former Scottsboro High School and Middle Tennessee State University baseball standout, former golf pro at Goose Pond Colony, golf coach at Northeast Alabama Community College, and was a member of the Jackson County Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Tammi Davis Chandler; daughter, Lindsey Chandler; son, Craig Chandler (Amber); grandchildren, Dillon Majors and Layla Chandler; sisters, Shannon Chandler Hurt (Parker) and Pamela Chandler Corbitt (Rodney); and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Charlotte Federer Chandler; father, Billy Gene Chandler and sister, Sherry Chandler Thompson.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
