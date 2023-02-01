Barry Andrew Chandler, 60 of Scottsboro, passed away Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 following a lengthy illness.

Barry was a former Scottsboro High School and Middle Tennessee State University baseball standout, former golf pro at Goose Pond Colony, golf coach at Northeast Alabama Community College, and was a member of the Jackson County Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019.

