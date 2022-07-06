Ronald L. Cleaver, 83 of Scottsboro, passed away Monday, July 5, 2022.
Ron was born in Lafayette, Indiana in 1938 and graduated from Purdue University with a degree in forestry. For almost 25 years, he was the general manager over the saw mill with Mead.
He was an active member of First United Methodist Church. He volunteered with the Nourish One Child there, along with serving on different committees.
His biggest passion was trees, and he served until he passed away with the Tree Commission.
Ron leaves behind a son, Steve (Deborah) Cleaver; a daughter, Sheila Cleaver, both of Scottsboro; grandson, Craig Cleaver of Muscle Shoals and a granddaughter, Kelli Cleaver of Scottsboro.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Sandy Cleaver; parents, Clifford and Madelyn Cleaver and brother, Bob Cleaver of Florida.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 3 p.m., at First Methodist Church with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. A private burial will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Nourish One Child at First United Methodist Church in his memory.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.