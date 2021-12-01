John Parks Dukes, 77 of Section, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Section Funeral Home.
Mr. Dukes was born on Aug. 14, 1944.
He is survived by his sons, Roger (Erica) Dukes and Kevin (Shannon) Dukes.
Some of his greatest blessings were his grandchildren, Laurel Grace, Sam, Will, D’sya and Liam.
John was an educator in the Jackson County School System for 28 years. He loved it when former students came up to him and talked about their time in his class. He was a member of the Section Masonic Lodge.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice; his parents, John Dukes and Pauline Smith and brothers, Bobby Wayne and Claudie.
He is also survived by his sisters, Eula West and Doris Hoffman; brother, Bernard Smith and several nieces and nephews.
He spent his past several years with his best friend, Patty Sharp, who was also a blessing to him.