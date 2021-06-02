Isabelle Dulaney Frazier, 98 of Scottsboro, was born on Jan. 18, 1923 and departed for Heaven on Friday, May 28, 2021.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Spears and Rev. Donna King officiating. Burial followed at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Frazier is survived by her two daughters, Cherry Harbin (Edward) and Gail Latham (Darrell); sister, Eloise Maynor; five grandchildren, Melody H. Washburn (Darryl), Timothy Harbin, Kenya L. Lewis (Gary), Tonya Latham and Stephen Latham (Kelly); seven great grandchildren, Michelle W. Grey (Tim), Ashley W. Johnson (Dallis), Sierra Lewis, Isabella “Bella” Lewis, Ty Latham, Taylor Latham and Leyland Latham and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde M. Frazier; parents, Walter Wiley Dulaney and Rosa Paradise Dulaney; brothers, Walter “Bud” Dulaney, John Emmett Dulaney and Bob Bridges Dulaney; sisters, Rosa Lee Guffey, Amanda Jane Mills, Ruby Sparkman, Nora Hooper and Ora Jones.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.