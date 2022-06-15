Heaven’s Flower Garden needed a master gardener, so God called home Thelma Gant Wright, aka, Susie, aka, Mini Duck Friday, May 20, 2022 at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham.
She suffered a bad fall and fractured her right femur and complications resulted in her death.
Her husband gave her the nickname of Susie when they were dating and called her “his black-eyed Susie.” Her daughter gave her the name of Mini Duck in the 1960’s when mini-skirts were all the rage, and her daughter grew taller than her.
A lifetime resident of Jackson County, Mini Duck always lived within 20 miles from her birthplace near Randall’s Chapel. A milestone birthday of 90 years was celebrated Nov. 6, 2021 with a grand celebration at Center Point Baptist Church where she and her husband, Perry (Kib) Wright were members for over 50 years.
The Wrights were married for 66 years at the time of his death in 2014. Her husband, daughter, Barbara Scannell and her son-in-law, Joe Scannell, preceded her in death.
Thelma loved her flowers. One of the joys in her life was to share bouquets and rooted flowers with her family and friends. She was gifted in being able to take a cutting of a plant, root it and have another plant to share. The family often laughed that she could grow and have plants to bloom in cracks in concrete.
Thelma was a gifted southern cook. Her collection of nearly 40 iron skillets were seasoned to perfection and produced dishes equal to or greater than Paula Deen. A family garden was grown each year, and she harvested, canned and frozen vegetables.
The family often laughed that she only knew how to pick beans in a number five galvanized wash tub. She enjoyed baking cakes, cupcakes and cookies for Bible School or her daughters’ classes when they were in school. She was a member of Velma Sebring’s food committee at Center Point.
Even as a child, Thelma enjoyed traveling but always wanted to be home before dark. Her home was her castle. She was a gifted seamstress having sewn since she was eight years old. The first sewing machine she used was a treadle Singer and made many garments for the family out of fertilizer sacks because that was all the fabric the farming family had.
Later, she sewed for the public and made all the clothes that her daughters wore until Deby was a sophomore in college.
Survived to mourn the loss are her daughters, Deby Wright-Harbin and Marsha Wright-Harbin; her sister, Kathryn Gant Wondell, all of Scottsboro and her brother, Glen Gant of Fackler.
Preceding her in death was her beloved brother-in-law, Chuck Wondell and brother, JL Gant.
Funeral services were held May 23, 2022 at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial followed in Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
She loved “the Good Lord,” her family and tolerated Alabama football because her family loved and supported the Crimson Tide.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.