Kathy Wesser, 60 of Scottsboro, passed away on April 29, 2020.
She is survived by her daughter, Tara (Ryan) Wesser Sutphin; son, Scott (Amanda) Wesser; grandsons, Bryson Wesser and Gunner Sutphin; niece, Rebecca (Stewart) Russell; nephew, Zeke (Promise) Young; uncle, Paul Griffin; cousin, Lisa Griffin; aunt, Madonna Franklin; sister-in-law, Dawn Wesser; numerous family members in Georgia and several great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Budge Kirk and mother, JoAnn Littles.
A memorial service will be held on May 30, 2020, at 3 p.m., at Rainsville Church of God.
What are we going to do without you here? You fought through it all no fear. You and I have seen all there is together. Not many storms we haven’t weathered. They all say you’re in a better place. No matter what, you were always there, that you’re already gone doesn’t seem fair.
Together, there’s nothing we wouldn’t try even when we fought, we’d laugh and have a good cry. You were my sister, my best friend, my true north. I have a movie in my head that plays back and forth.
You had a beautiful spirit, a wondering soul. Without you here it’s harsh and cold. Always had time to lend a helping hand, why God would want you home, I understand. But you’re free now, my love, from the chains. The people you touched and what you’ve done will remain. For my spirit sister, Love Lisa Fly Free.