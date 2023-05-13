John Evans, 59, of Dutton passed away on May 8, 2023. Funeral services were held Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Section Funeral Home.
Survivors include daughter, Nicole Evans; son, Christopher W. Evans; grandchildren; Jada N. Burger, Austin A. Burger, Quincie L. Franklin, and Nicholas W. Evans; sisters Kathy S.(Neil) Johnson, Inez Dubuc-Peterson; brothers Richard C. Mckee and Luther W. Mckee
He was preceded in death by father Newt Evans; mother Allie Mae Evans; brothers Jimmy R. Mckee and Scott D. Evans; grandmother Myrtle Harper.