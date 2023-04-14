Linda Elaine Gifford Farmer, age 73 of Huntland, Tennessee, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at her residence. Linda was born on November 21, 1949, in Jackson County, Alabama to the late Boggus Ongle and Bobbie Pauline (Metcalf) Gifford.
She was a dedicated homemaker, who enjoyed gardening, sewing, painting, reading and taking beautiful photographs. Linda always looked forward to spending time with her grandchildren and getting together with her siblings once a month.
She was a member of the Winchester Holiness Church and was the director of the church plays in her younger years.
Linda will be remembered by her family as a beautiful person inside and out. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Anthony Farmer; siblings, Elouise Posey, Curtis Gifford, Isaac Gifford and Cecil Gifford. She is survived by her loving husband of fifty two years, Thomas “Tommy” Farmer of Huntland; daughter, Erika (Derek) Nelson of Hixson; grandchildren, Paycen Hidgon and Kaegan Hidgon both of Hixson; siblings, Bruce (Ruth) Gifford of Skyline, Kenneth (Christine) Gifford of Estillfork, Glenda (Dale) Parker of Skyline, Jane (Larry) Knight of Skyline, Eddie (Cathy) Gifford of Crow Mountain, Benny Gifford of Estillfork, Betty (Mike) Morris of Princeton, Stevie Gifford of Skyline; several nieces and nephews; and close family friend, Grant “Little Grant” McGill. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 12, 2023, from 5-8 p.m. at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home.
Funeral service were conducted Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 1 p.m. from the Winchester Holiness Church with Bro. Rodger Paradice officiating. Interment will follow in the Winchester Holiness Church Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
