Linda Elaine Gifford Farmer, age 73 of Huntland, Tennessee, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at her residence. Linda was born on November 21, 1949, in Jackson County, Alabama to the late Boggus Ongle and Bobbie Pauline (Metcalf) Gifford.    

She was a dedicated homemaker, who enjoyed gardening, sewing, painting, reading and taking beautiful photographs. Linda always looked forward to spending time with her grandchildren and getting together with her siblings once a month.   

