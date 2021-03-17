Donald Joe “Trouble” Sims, 59 of Woodville, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Phillip Gilliam officiating. Burial followed at Union Cemetery.
Mr. Sims is survived by his daughter, Starla Sims; stepson, Nick Schrimsher; six grandchildren; brothers, Gary Sims and Jerry Wayne Sims and nieces and nephews, Misty Escamilla, Dewayne Sims, Jason Sims and Cassie Baugh.
He was preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Jessica Martin; parents, John J. and Ruby Jo Sims and brother, Randy Sims.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.