Phillip Dean Mount was a loving husband, daddy, Poppie, brother and son.
From an early age Phillip gained his plumbing license in order to provide for his family.
He is survived by his wife Wenda Mount, son Nicholas Dean Mount, daughter, Christy Mount, granddaughters Autumn Waldman (Garrett) and Shyanne Mount, great granddaughters
Harper Waldman and unborn Maddilyn Waldman, parents Dean Mount (Karen), and Evelyn Tipton, brother Tim Mount (Abby) and lifelong friend Ledon Martin, many nieces, nephews and many other family and friends
Phillip will forever be remembered as a wonderful, loving husband, father and Poppie. He Will be forever loved and missed.
Memorial Services will be announced later.