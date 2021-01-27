Jose Rios Reyes, 72 of Scottsboro, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jose was a Private First Class in the United States Army from 196-1971, stationed in San Antonio, Texas and Ozark, Alabama. He served in Germany for a year and received a National Defense Service Med al and was an M-14 Marksman.
He spent 41 years as a pipefitter and welder, the last 35 of those years with TVA at Bellefonte and Widows Creek plants.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 at Trinity Baptist Church. Burial followed at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
Jose is survived by his wife of 51 years, Glenda Reyes; brothers, Martin, Mario and Enrique Reyes; sisters, Lydia Medina, Victoria Reyes and Tina Reyes; two sons, Jose Reyes Jr. (Leslie) and Carlos Adam Reyes (Shana) and five grandchildren, Christian Reyes, Jose Rios Reyes III, Gannon Reyes, Rylee Reyes and Kayden Reyes.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mario Rios Reyes and Amelia Reyes of Santa Rosa, Texas.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.