Rita Russell Ramage, 86, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 at her home in Tuscaloosa.
Rita, the daughter of Thomas Reuben Russell and Octavia Gulledge Russell and the youngest of five children, was born in Calhoun, Georgia on May 22, 1934. Rita was raised in Calhoun, graduated from Calhoun High School in 1952, and went on to attend the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
In the late 1950s, stationed out of Miami, Florida, Rita flew as a stewardess for Eastern Airlines until she married her husband of 63 years, John Guinn Ramage, who preceded her in death in April 2020.
For the first 25 years of their marriage, Rita and John lived in Scottsboro, where they raised their two children. While in Scottsboro, Rita was an active member of First United Methodist Church and other civic organizations.
In 1979, Rita and John moved to Athens, Tennessee, where they would call home for the next 37 years. With a love for the city of Athens and the arts, Rita worked with the Museum Guild, was a founding member of the Athens Area Council for the Arts Auxiliary and continued her service to the church as a vital member of Keith Memorial United Methodist Church.
Rita, with a profound enthusiasm for horticulture and floral design, was also an active member of the Kanusita Garden Club for many years. In 2016, Rita and John moved to Tuscaloosa to be close to their family.
She leaves her son, Russell Stuart Ramage, of New Buffalo, Michigan; her daughter, Pamela Ramage Poellnitz and husband, Farley Alston Poellnitz Sr., of Tuscaloosa; her grandson, Farley Alston Poellnitz Jr., of Birmingham and her granddaughter, Harriett Katherine Poellnitz, of New York, New York.
A private burial was held on March 4, 2021 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. The service was officiated by Rev. Sandy Felkins, accompanied by soloist, Chris O’Rear and directed by Heritage Chapel.
Memorial donations can be made to First United Methodist Church in Scottsboro, Keith Memorial United Methodist Church in Athens, Tennessee or First United Methodist Church in Tuscaloosa.