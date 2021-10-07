Dorothy Guinn Perkins, 94 of Stevenson, passed away on Oct. 4, 2021.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Stevenson.
A family graveside service was held on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Perkins was preceded in death by her parents, Buster and Ora Gamble Guinn; two brothers and her husband, Roy Thomas Perkins.
She is survived by five children, Tommy (Barbara) of Scottsboro, Jimmy (Rita) of Tennessee, Wally (Jamie) of Stevenson, Mary of Chattanooga, Tennessee and Bill (Joan) of Oklahoma; 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Children’s Home of Alabama or the charity of your choice.
