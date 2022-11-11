Rev. J.D. Golden, of Fletcher, passed away Nov. 5, 2022 at the age of 93. He was born June 15, 1929 to parents Oscar and Frances Golden.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Vera; son, Jim (Lynn) of Cleveland, Tennessee; grandchildren, Jonathan (Ashley) of Cleveland, Tennessee and Mary-Sophia Golden of Clarksville, Tennessee; sisters, Tina Hollowell (Bud) of Springfield, Missouri and Jean Washburn (Ed) of Letcher,