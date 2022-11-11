Rev. J.D. Golden, of Fletcher, passed away Nov. 5, 2022 at the age of 93. He was born June 15, 1929 to parents Oscar and Frances Golden.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Vera; son, Jim (Lynn) of Cleveland, Tennessee; grandchildren, Jonathan (Ashley) of Cleveland, Tennessee and Mary-Sophia Golden of Clarksville, Tennessee; sisters, Tina Hollowell (Bud) of Springfield, Missouri and Jean Washburn (Ed) of Letcher,
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Grace, Marlin, Owel and Pearl.
He was a minister in the Church of God for 65 years. He served his church in various capacities including pastor, state overseer over four states and director of cross-cultural ministries.
He retired from active ministry, though would preach any time he was given the opportunity, in December 2000 as pastor of Scottsboro Church of God. He was an excellent preacher who combined both wit and wisdom to communicate the Gospel to many.
Visitation will be held at Scottsboro Funeral Home Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will immediately follow the visitation. Graveside service will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.