Mrs. Mary Alice Hammonds, age 92, of Scottsboro, AL., passed away peacefully Monday, June 5, 2023.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Hammonds; parents, George and Mae Mason; sons, Bucky Hammonds, Kevin Hammonds, Donald Hammonds and Larry Hammonds and daughter, Barbara Ikard.
She is survived by her daughter, Carol Phillips (Robert); grandchildren, Tommy and Mary Willis, Wesley and Lori Phillips, Clay Phillips, Jessica Hammonds and Ginger Tidwell and numerous great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Friday, June 9, 2023, at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Wesley Phillips officiating. The family received friends at Scottsboro Funeral Home on Thursday, June 8, 2023. The burial was in Pace Cemetery.