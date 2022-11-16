Jane Drake, 75 of Scottsboro, passed away Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. She was a member of Aspel Methodist Church.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at 3 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Dr. Gary Speers officiating.
Jane is survived by her husband, George Drake; daughter, Jennifer Stedman Smith; stepchildren, Robert Stedman, Chris Stedman, Heidi Stedman, Karl Drake, Kevin Drakek and Lara Drake; grandchildren, Trevor Smith and Sierra Smith; mother, Alda F. Green; brothers, John Green and Thomas Green and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Matthew Stedman; father, Lt. Col. John Green and sister, Rebecca Steeley.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
