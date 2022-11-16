Jane Drake, 75 of Scottsboro, passed away Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. She was a member of Aspel Methodist Church.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at 3 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Dr. Gary Speers officiating.

