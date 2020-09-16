Vernon G. Hoge, 85 of Scottsboro, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Roger Hobbs, Rev. David Moorman and Rev. Phillip Webb officiating. Burial followed at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Hoge is survived by his two daughters, Gena Quinn and Melanie Johnson (Steve); two sons, Bruce Hoge (Nancy) and Perry Hoge (Sonya); sister, Shelby Webb; grandchildren, Amanda Murdock (Marshall), Riley Hoge (Lori), Ben Johnson (Robyn), Tyler Johnson, Sarah Hoge, Molly Border (Cole), Brooke Zolnik (Richard), Holly Quinn, Amber Quinn, Autumn Quinn, Jeremy Quinn, Paige Machen (Garon) and Sydney Staton and great grandchildren, Emerson Murdock, Jase Hoge, Hunter Hoge, Blakely Border, Abrie Machen, Hollis Machen and Hattie Machen.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Hoge; son, Steve Staton and parents, George and Fannie Hoge.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.