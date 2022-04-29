Randy Thomas Paradise, 60 of Skyline, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at his home.
Funeral services were held Friday, April 29, 2022 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with James “Totchie” McLain and Rodger Paradise officiating. Burial followed in Skyline Cemetery.
Mr. Paradise is survived by his wife of 42 years, Joy Paradise; son, Wade (Heather) Paradise; daughter, Brandi Paradise; grandchildren, Paige (J.T.) Miller, Jasen Paradise and Celina Paradise; great grandchild, Mason Miller; sisters, Joan Culver and Connie (Chuck) Smith and several nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Margie Paradise.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.