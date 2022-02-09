Bobby W. Brown, 72 of Skyline, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 with his wife and daughter by his side.
He was a graduate of Albertville High School. He was a US Army veteran of Vietnam and retired from the Airforce in 1991.
Bobby is survived by his wife of 49 years, Donna Durham Brown; his daughter and her husband, Heather and Jason Justice; granddaughter, Caitlin Justice; brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Martha Brown; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Scott and Charlotte Durham and sister-in-law, Lynne McTyre.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Zelma Rhoda Brown; father and stepmother, Willard and Mary Brown; brother, James Brown; nephews, Russell and Randy Brown and parents-in-law, Chester and Bell Durham.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.