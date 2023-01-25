Linda N. Beavers, 76 of Pisgah, passed away Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at 2 p.m., in Kerby Funeral Chapel with Craig White officiating. Burial will follow at Pisgah Cemetery.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Linda N. Beavers, 76 of Pisgah, passed away Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at 2 p.m., in Kerby Funeral Chapel with Craig White officiating. Burial will follow at Pisgah Cemetery.
Family will receive friends Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, from 5-8 p.m., and Friday, from 12-2 p.m.
Mrs. Beavers is survived by daughters, Tammy Burkhart (Clarence Moliere), Kim Adkins (Alonzo) and Jaime Parrish (Jimmy); sister, Donna Martin; nine grandchildren, Joey Hawes, Hannah Hawes, Trey Adkins, Albert Adams, Allen Shultz, Taushonna Pierce, Pam Provens, Alex Moliere and Shania Warr; 14 great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert W. Beavers; parents, Tolliver L. and Hazel E. Patterson; sister, Rebecca D. Scogin and granddaughter, Krista M. Adkins.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!