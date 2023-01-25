Linda N. Beavers, 76 of Pisgah, passed away Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 at her residence.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at 2 p.m., in Kerby Funeral Chapel with Craig White officiating. Burial will follow at Pisgah Cemetery.

