Carol Sanders, 61 of Stevenson, passed away on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.
Funeral services were held on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at Stevenson Holiness Church with Rev. Michael Clark and Rev. James “Totchie” McLain officiating. Burial followed at Hytop Cemetery.
Mrs. Sanders is survived by her husband, Stanley Franklin Sanders; daughter, Jennifer Lynn Peacock (Dewayne); grandchildren, Amy Elizabeth Peacock, Adriana Kindle Rice (Garion), Kevin Mark Sanders and Kevin Blane Sanders.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jessica Adkins; parents, Jimmy Lewis and Betty Jane Warren and brother, Lewis Scott Warren.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.