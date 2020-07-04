Robert Larry Boleware, 69 of Scottsboro, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
Larry is survived by his wife, Pat Boleware; sons, Brian (Angela) Boleware, Jason (Jami) Boleware and Todd Boleware; grandchildren, Samantha, Nate and Lyla and great grandson, Cason.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert E. and Ellen Grace Boleware Jr.
Per Larry’s request, all services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family of Larry Boleware requests donations be made in his memory to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Great Smokey Mountain National Park, 107 Park Headquarters Road, Gatlinburg, TN 37738.
