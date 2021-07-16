Fannie Christine Young, 78 of Woodville, passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 10 a.m., Scottsboro Funeral Home with Ray Davis and Darrell Gray officiating. Burial will follow at Hytop Cemetery.
Fannie is survived by her daughters, Joyce Ann Brazier, Ila Marie Young and Jessie Lynn Daye; son, Blueford Ray (Janie) Young; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren and brother, Joseph Williams.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rayford A. Young; great grandson, Avery Cain Evans; sisters, Willowdean Hamie, Lorene Owens, Imogene Sherlin, Neyoma Cotheran, Haley Poole and Panzie Sanders and brother, Clifford Williams.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.