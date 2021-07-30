Scottsboro
Dameron C. Whitt, 67 of Scottsboro, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021 at Redmond Regional Medical Center in Rome, Georgia.
Dameron is survived by his sister, Sylvia Martin (Doyle) of Woodville; brother, Kendall Whitt (Michelle) of Scottsboro; three nephews, Michael Martin (Karla) of Woodville, Daniel Martin (Marla) of Grant and Nathan Martin (Nicole) of Scottsboro; two great nephews; three great nieces; uncle, David Whitt; aunts, Dorothy McBride, Essie Tinker, Sue Collins and Kay Martin; a host of cousins and his VOA Group Home family in Scottsboro.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dempsey Clell Whitt and Geneva McBride Whitt; brother, Cameron Whitt and grandparents, Kendall and Evie Lemaster Whitt and Alfred and Bertha Hall McBride.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Chris Sims officiating. Burial followed in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.