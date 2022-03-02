Hazel Virginia Bailey Gamble, of Hollywood, passed away in her home on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.
Mrs. Gamble is survived by her daughters, Sharon (Larry) Gossett of Stevenson and Regina (Randy) Williams of Hollywood; grandchildren, Deanna (Sam) McGriff, Brooke Phillips (Chad Porter), Michael Johnson, Haley Petty (DJ Hammons) and Colt Williams and great grandchildren, Lillie Phillips, Tyson Phillips, Mazee McGriff, Jazmine Hammons, Aysah Johnson and Abel Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Henry Gamble; mother, Jeppie Hazel Goodman; father, Archie Kermit Bailey and brother, Kermit Bailey.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at 1 p.m., in the chapel of Rudder Funeral Home in Stevenson. Interment will follow at Price Cemetery in Hollywood.