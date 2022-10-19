Patricia Gale Tubbs, 70 of Bridgeport, passed away Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.
No services will be held, according to her wishes.
Patricia is survived by her daughter, Shalena Britton (Drew); son, Jason Tubbs (Tracy); grandchildren, Josh Tubbs (Casie), Payton Corbitt, Emily Brown (Charlton), Lane Corbitt and Beau Britton; several great grandchildren; sisters, Roxana Tucker and Mary Guinn and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Teddy Wayne Patterson; parents, Ted and Battice Tubbs and brother, Randy Tubbs.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
