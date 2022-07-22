Billy Mack Hancock, 41 of Section, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, July 22, 2022 at Section Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at Macedonia Cemetery.
Mr. Hancock is survived by his father, Glen Hancock; brother, Chris (Melissa) Hancock; niece, Aubrey Hancock; nephews, Carson, Kaiden, Britton, Skyler and Benson; grandparents, Huemack and Mary Hancock and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Hancock; grandmother, Opal Eloise Hancock; grandparents, Betty and Billy Maynor and uncle, Steve Hancock.
