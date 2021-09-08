Charles Ray Hill, 60 of Paint Rock, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Floyd Wilson and Rev. Terry Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Latham Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 9 a.m. until time of service.
Mr. Hill is survived by his wife, Kimberly Wilson Hill; daughters, Sabrina (Kevin O’Keefe) Hill, Tabitha Hill, Teresa Hill and Michelle (Christopher) Wallace; son, Ryan Lemley; brother, Anthony (Patricia) Hill; grandchildren, Trever, Tyler, Melissa, Haley, Hannah, Allison, Lydia and Lauren and great grandsons, Maverick and Kaia.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy Ray Hill and Rebecca Joyce Adams Hill.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.